Planned Good Friday power outage in Port Colborne

It’s going to be a dark start to Good Friday for some Port Colborne residents.

Canadian Niagara Power will be cutting the power temporarily so Hydro One can set up a second source of power.

The outage will affect 1,900 customers in the area west of Holloway Bay Road, south of Netherby Road, east of Elizabeth Street, and a small section of Durham Street.

The outage will last about 6 hours starting between 6:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Via a release Hydro One Vice President of Customer Service Imran Merali says, “We know that any power disruption - especially given the circumstances - has an impact on customers. The completion of this project is vital to improving power reliability for local businesses and residents.”

Mayor Bill Steele adds, "This planned outage is part of the work that needs to be done to bring improved services to Port Colborne. There is never a good time for a planned outage, but we hope that residents and businesses will understand that safety of the workers is paramount and there is no way to complete this work without this outage."