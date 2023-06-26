iHeartRadio
Planned maintenance set to close Allanburg Bridge


allanburg bridge

The Allanburg (Highway 20) Bridge will be closed for a few days.

The canal crossing will close to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 7 a.m. this morning.

St. Lawrence Seaway officials say the closure will allow crews to complete bridge and road maintenance.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday (June 29) at 5 p.m.

