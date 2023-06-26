Planned maintenance set to close Allanburg Bridge
The Allanburg (Highway 20) Bridge will be closed for a few days.
The canal crossing will close to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 7 a.m. this morning.
St. Lawrence Seaway officials say the closure will allow crews to complete bridge and road maintenance.
The work is expected to be completed by Thursday (June 29) at 5 p.m.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 26th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted on 610 CKTB, co-owner of Janice and Robin Digital
Lorne Gretsinger - Principal, District School Board of Niagara
-
-