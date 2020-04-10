Planned power outage begins in Port Colborne

Crews have begun essential work to energize a second source of power to Port Colborne customers.

This means some local residents will be in the dark this morning.

Canadian Niagara Power flipped the switch so Hydro One can set up a second source of power.

The outage will affect 1,900 customers in the area west of Holloway Bay Road, south of Netherby Road, east of Elizabeth Street, and a small section of Durham Street.

The outage will last about 6 hours.

Officials say they recognize that any power disruption has an impact on customers, especially given the current COVID-19 situation.

But they say this work is vital to improving power reliability in the future.