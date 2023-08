A town wide power outage is planned for Fort Erie later this month.

Canadian Niagara Power says power will be cut off for everyone on Sunday August 20, 2023, between 2:00 am and 2:30 am.

The outage is needed as crews are upgrading the transmission system.

Officials say they hope to keep the outage to roughly 30 minutes.

Another planned outage will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, between 2:00 am and 2:30 am.