Planned power outage in Thorold and Fonthill this weekend
Some Thorold and Pelham residents will be without power early Sunday morning.
Hydro One says a planned power outage will be held between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m on Sunday for 7300 customers.
Officials say the outage is needed for crews to enhance local infrastructure to improve power resiliency and reliability.
It's also needed for crews to safely perform work at the Allanburg Transmission Station.
The outage will also affect Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc. customers in Fonthill.
"We understand how difficult it is to be without power and we thank everyone for their patience. Affected Hydro One customers have been notified via auto-dialer and can visit our outage map for more information or call 1-888-664-9376."
