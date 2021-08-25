Plans for movie adaptation of smash hit Canadian musical put on indefinite hold

Plans to bring a smash hit Canadian musical to the big screen have been put on indefinite hold.

The creators of Come From Away, a Broadway musical inspired by the real-life events of Gander, Newfoundland during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, say the pandemic restrictions on the East Coast and ongoing border restrictions make moving forward with the movie version risky.

Even so, they remain hopeful that a full adaptation is still possible in the future.

Fans of the musical will still be able to catch a filmed version of the live Broadway show on Apple TV+. It is due to start streaming September 10th.

The show was nominated for several Tony Awards in 2017 and a Grammy in 2018. Despite the show itself not taking home any hardware at the Tony's, Broadway director Christopher Ashley did win for Best Direction of a Musical.

The show is set to return to the Mirvish stage in Toronto this December.