Plans for racing to return to Fort Erie Racetrack June 15th

The Fort Erie Race Track is planning to open for the 2021 racing season Tuesday, June 15th.

Originally June 1st had been set as the start of this year's racing season, but the date was postponed due to the extended province-wide lockdown.

Horse racing is included in the first stage of Ontario's new reopening plan.

The province is expected to enter the first stage around June 14th if 60 percent of adults receive one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Live racing at the border oval will take place Mondays at 1 p.m. and Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

The track will remain closed to spectators with the backstretch open only to essential workers who oversee the care of the horses.

As a result of the postponement, three race days will be lost from the 42 race day season.

The Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium may add those days to the end of the season pending regulatory approval.