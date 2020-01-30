Plans for Thundering Waters will be on display this afternoon
Niagara Falls residents are invited to an open house to view plans for a major new development in the city.
Plans for the Thundering Waters development, also know as the Riverfront Community development, on the north side of the Chippawa Parkway will be on view.
Officials with the developer will also be on hand to answer questions.
The controversial development is on land that is home to protected wetlands.
Plans for the site, which will be on display tonight, include four blocks designated as enviromentally protected.
The open house comes as the developer, GR Investment Co. Ltd., was cited last week by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for conducting unauthorized work in a wetland or wetland buffer.
Residents can view the plans from 5-6 this afternoon at the Gale Centre
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie