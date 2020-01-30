Plans for Thundering Waters will be on display this afternoon

Niagara Falls residents are invited to an open house to view plans for a major new development in the city.

Plans for the Thundering Waters development, also know as the Riverfront Community development, on the north side of the Chippawa Parkway will be on view.

Officials with the developer will also be on hand to answer questions.

The controversial development is on land that is home to protected wetlands.

Plans for the site, which will be on display tonight, include four blocks designated as enviromentally protected.

The open house comes as the developer, GR Investment Co. Ltd., was cited last week by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for conducting unauthorized work in a wetland or wetland buffer.

Residents can view the plans from 5-6 this afternoon at the Gale Centre