Plans to honour Neil Peart in St. Catharines unveiled

An artist has been selected to create a memorial to Neil Peart in St. Catharines.

The City of St. Catharines’ Neil Peart Commemorative Task Force has selected artist Morgan MacDonald of The Newfoundland Bronze Foundry (Morgan Sculpture Inc.) to create the memorial in Peart’s honour alongside the Neil Peart Pavilion in Lakeside Park.

The park is a place that inspired the lyrics to the famous Rush single of the same name.

The Newfoundland Bronze Foundry was selected as the highest-ranked proponent by an evaluation committee after a competitive process.

There will be two larger-than-life-sized bronze sculptures of Neil Peart connected by a pathway.

One sculpture, standing about 12 feet tall, will feature Peart as a young artist and poet circa the 1970s, holding a book and drumsticks, while the second will feature Peart in his later years, holding a small piece of his drum kit and offering his drumsticks to visitors.

“Our monument and site design concepts are the results of an extensive personality interpretation and expression exercise that ensures meaningful relevance to people, place and legacy,” MacDonald, the sculptor, said in the team’s submission. “We are proud of this effort and its results.”