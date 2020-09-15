Plans underway to help avoid crowding at St. Catharines beaches in 2021

Now that Niagara's beaches are fairly quiet, planning is already underway to ensure crowds can be controlled in 2021.

St. Catharines City Councillor Dawn Dodge tells CKTB it's time to be proactive and plan for next summer.

Dodge says new washrooms being constructed at Sunset Beach will help alleviate some issues we experienced this year.

She says buoys put up at Lakeside and Sunset beaches were a success by protecting swimmers from watercraft.

She also credits the security guards hired at the beaches for helping control the situation.

Dodge says they will explore all possibilities, including paid parking to generate revenue, to put back into the beach areas.

A committee will be formed with councillors and area residents.

St. Catharines beaches were open to only Niagara residents during the peak of the summer, but now they are open to anyone wishing to visit.

