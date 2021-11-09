Plans updated for St. Catharines Remembrance Day ceremony, public welcome

The plans for St. Catharines' Remembrance Day ceremony have been updated to include the public.

Originally Mayor Walter Sendzik announced the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 was planning a small ceremony with only invited members, but now the Legion has announced the public is welcome to attend the commemoration at Memorial Park tomorrow.

However, the traditional parade from City Hall will still not be happening.

The ceremony will be broadcast on the mayor's Facebook page and you can listen to it live on 610 CKTB.