Play it cool – City of Hamilton opens outdoor ice rinks, kicks off winter programs

HAMILTON, ON – As the weather starts to get colder, residents are encouraged to stay active this season by taking advantage of the City’s outdoor ice rinks scheduled to open on December 5, and other programs like winter golf and disc golf, which began earlier this week.

City-operated outdoor ice rinks

The City’s outdoor ice rinks start opening December 5 for daily free drop-in skating until 10 p.m., as weather permits, at the following locations:

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre - Serafini Family Ice Pad

Dundas Driving Park

Freelton Community Park

Waterdown Memorial Park

City-operated outdoor rinks are maintained and patrolled by staff until the lights are shut off each night.

Community outdoor ice rinks

Community ice rinks are free to use and operated in City parks. Community volunteers maintain the ice and can start building rinks on December 12. Rinks will be operational as weather permits and will be open until 11 p.m. daily when lights are shut off.

The full list of community outdoor ice rinks will be updated throughout the season as they become available via www.hamilton.ca/outdoorice.

Drop-in skating

Throughout the winter season, residents are welcome to enjoy drop-in skating programs for all ages and skill levels at the following City arenas:

Beverly Arena

Bill Friday Lawfield Arena

Chedoke Twin Pad Arena

Coronation Arena

Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena & Skating Centre

Glanbrook Arena

Harry Howell Twin Pad Arena

Inch Park Arena

J.L. Grightmire Arena

Morgan Firestone Arena

Pat Quinn Parkdale Arena

Rosedale Arena

Stoney Creek Arena

Valley Park Arena

Westoby Arena

For the full list of drop-in skating schedules and times, please visit www.hamilton.ca/skating. Admission fees for drop-in skating are available via www.hamilton.ca/skatingfees.

Winter golf and disc golf

The community can also take advantage of the open municipal golf courses for winter golf at Chedoke Gold Club- Martin Course, running from November 22, 2022 to March 11, 2023 and disc golf at King’s Forest Golf Club, running from November 28, 2022 to March 11, 2023.

Courses will be operational as weather permits throughout the season.

To book a tee time for winter golf, residents may call 905-521-3970. Daily fees are $24 per player, walking only. Golf course operations will be determined daily by City staff no later than 2 p.m. the day prior for access the following day.

Residents may book their spot for disc golf, up to one week in advance by calling 905-546-4781. Fees per 18 holes are $6 plus HST, a full day for $10 plus HST and seasonal memberships are available for $100 plus HST.

Even more frosty fun

King’s Forest Golf Club also offers a 2.5 km winter walking trail and an equipment lending program for Nordic walking poles and snowshoes. The equipment can be borrowed for a 2-hour period and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Permitted tobogganing hills will be also open at the following outdoor City spaces: