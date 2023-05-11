Playing the lottery for 25 years pays off for 57-year-old Niagara man

Playing the lottery for 25 years has finally paid off for a Niagara Falls man.

Parwinderjit (Paul) Walia is celebrating after winning a $350,000 prize with Instant Crossword Extreme.

The husband and father of two, said he has been playing the lottery for 25 years.

The 57-year-old, who works in sales, said when he scanned his ticket with the OLG app and discovered he had won big his kids didn’t believe him. “They said ‘Dad, you must be lying.’”

With his win, Walia plans to pay off his mortgage and take a vacation at the end of the year.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Kenilworth Avenue in Hamilton.