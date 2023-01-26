Playing the lottery twice a week since the 80's pays off for St. Catharines man

A St. Catharines man has won $100,000 by playing the lottery.

72-year-old John Vreeken matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 13, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw.

He says he has been playing the lottery twice a week since the 1980's.

"I checked the ticket using the OLG App when I found out I was a winner. I was shocked," shared John while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I had butterflies in my stomach. I couldn't believe it!"

When the retiree told his wife, she screamed with excitement. “She was also in disbelief.”

He plans to travel with his winnings. "I want to travel since we have been held up for a few years because of the pandemic."

"This is like a bonus for me. I'm so happy right now. Especially having this cheque in my hand," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Fourth Avenue in St. Catharines.