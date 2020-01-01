Please welcome Niagara's first baby of 2020!
Niagara Health has welcomed their first baby of 2020!
Saavarit Kaur Dhami entered the world at 1:43 a.m. today at the Women's and Babies' Unit at the St. Catharines Site, weighing 6 pounds, 6.8 ounces.
She is the first child of proud parents Davinder Singh and Varinderpal Kaur of Niagara Falls.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Saleh Waziruddin - Niagara Anti Racism Coalition
Matt talks with Saleh about the need for a system to track reports of racism and hate speech.