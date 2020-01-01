Please welcome Niagara's first baby of 2020!

Niagara Health has welcomed their first baby of 2020!

Saavarit Kaur Dhami entered the world at 1:43 a.m. today at the Women's and Babies' Unit at the St. Catharines Site, weighing 6 pounds, 6.8 ounces.

She is the first child of proud parents Davinder Singh and Varinderpal Kaur of Niagara Falls.