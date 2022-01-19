Plow operators concerned about snow forts in roadside snowbanks

There is a concern about where kids may have built their snow forts.

Road crews have seen a couple of the forts built into snowbanks near the side of the road.

This is an issue as crews begin an operation of hauling that snow away.

St. Catharines director of Municipal Works Darrell Smith say, "We are actually now starting an operation to go in and plow back these areas and actually remove some of these piles of snow." He adds, "Drivers will not be able to see if some kids have dug into the back of those piles."

Parents are asked to keep their kids away from the roadside snowbanks.

Smith expects the hauling and secondary plowing to widen streets will take several days to complete.

