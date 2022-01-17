Plows trying to clear roads after major storm

With the major snowfall behind us the clean up efforts continue.

As you try to dig out your driveway the plows are out trying to clear the roads.

"We are fully deployed, we have brought in all the contractors we can get as well." St. Catharines, Director of Municipal Works, Darrell Smith tells CKTB, "We don't expect to get on to the secondary roads and cul-de-sacs until early this evening but we will as soon as we can."

Smiths adds that it has been years since the team has had to tackle a storm quite like this with as much snow falling in such a short period of time.