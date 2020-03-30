PM expected to give details of wage subsidy program today
Businesses are anxiously awaiting details of Ottawa's proposed wage subsidy program.
The Prime Minister said on Friday his government would boost the subsidy from 10 percent to 75 percent.
He said at the time he hoped to have all the details hammered out by today.
The move is aimed at keeping employees on company payrolls throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Yesterday, during his daily address, Trudeau also promised a $7.5 million contribution to the Kids Help Phone and $9 million for the United Way.
He also pledged economic relief for some of our country's most vulnerable communities.
