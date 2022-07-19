PM Justin Trudeau comes down hard on the leadership of Hockey Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's "hard for anyone" to have faith in Hockey Canada's leadership as revelations emerge about how the federation maintains a fund meant to partially handle sexual abuse claims.

Speaking to reporters in B.C. today, Trudeau says the fund is "totally unacceptable."

Hockey Canada has been under fire since May when news broke that the organization quietly settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges she was assaulted by eight unnamed players, including members of the country's 2018 world junior team, following a gala in London, Ont., four years.