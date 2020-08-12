PM's ethical conduct in spotlight as Commons sits but Trudeau won't be there

Justin Trudeau's ethical conduct will be put under an opposition microscope today during a rare summer sitting of the House of Commons - but the prime minister won't be there.

Trudeau is on vacation with his family and his office says he won't be cutting it short to attend the special parliamentary sitting.

It's not clear that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will be there either.

Trudeau and Morneau are under investigation by the federal ethics watchdog for possible conflicts of interest arising from the government's decision to hand the administration of a student grant program to WE Charity.

oth have close family connections to the charity and have apologized for not recusing themselves from the decision.

Trudeau's office points out that the prime minister has already testified at length about the controversy before the Commons finance committee, as have Morneau, other ministers and senior bureaucrats.