PM says blocking movement of U.S. made masks would be a mistake pointing to cross-border nurses

Windsor nurses working in Detroit have been raised as part of the federal government's pushback against U-S plans to block 3M from exporting medical-grade masks.

The Minnesota-base manufacturer says it's been told by the White House to stop exporting N-95 respirator masks to Canada and Latin America.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau notes Americans rely on thousands of nurses from Windsor who work in Detroit -- and says blocking the exports would be a mistake.

Premier Doug For says he's protested to U-S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer -- saying Canadian doctors and nurses depend on the essential medical items.