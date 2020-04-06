PM says the plight of post secondary students is on his radar

The Prime Minister is promising help is on the way for post secondary students.

As scores of out of work Canadians access the Emergency Response Benefit today, there are fears post secondary students will fall through the cracks.

Summer jobs for students are up in the air as businesses remain closed as part of the fight against COVID-19.

But Justin Trudeau hinted yesterday some sort of government support will be made available.

Trudeau says the government "should have more to say in the coming days" about how it will help students.

The prime minister also suggested that students might want to consider spending their summer working on a farm or in a fishery.