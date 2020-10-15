iHeartRadio
PM says U.S. not a place where we feel comfortable reopening border

Rainbow Bridge -eyfoto

The Prime Minister says there are no immediate plans to reopen the Canada U.S. border to non essential travel.

In a radio interview in Winnipeg yesterday Justin Trudeau noting “ the States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders.” 

Trudeau of course was referring to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The current deal to keep the border closed expires October 21st.

