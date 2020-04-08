PM sparks Twitter trend with #speakingmoistly

Well at least we gave our neighbours to the south something to smile about.

The hashtag #speakingmoistly is trending today after our Prime Minister got a bit sidetracked during his daily media briefing yesterday.

Justin Trudeau, was talking about wearing protective masks, when he got stuck on one specific word.

The PM said “It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking moistly on them."

Then he added, “What a terrible image.”

The phrase started trending after American media outlets picked up the story.