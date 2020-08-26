PM to announce more funding for schools

The federal government is coming to the aid of schools.

Prime Minister Trudeau will stop by a Toronto school this morning at 11:00, to announce an additional $2 billion in funding to help get schools ready to safely welcome back students.

The money is on top of an earlier $19 billion in COVID-19 aid.

Each province and territory will be free to spend the money as officials see fit.

Parents have been demanding the Ontario government spend money to cap elementary class sizes at 15.

