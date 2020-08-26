PM to announce more funding for schools
The federal government is coming to the aid of schools.
Prime Minister Trudeau will stop by a Toronto school this morning at 11:00, to announce an additional $2 billion in funding to help get schools ready to safely welcome back students.
The money is on top of an earlier $19 billion in COVID-19 aid.
Each province and territory will be free to spend the money as officials see fit.
Parents have been demanding the Ontario government spend money to cap elementary class sizes at 15.
Nick Dubanow, Fort Erie Councillor
David Lepofsky, Chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara Centre
Matt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process.