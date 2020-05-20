PM to announce rent relief program for small and mid sized businesses
As COVID-19 restrictions slowly begin to lift across Canada, Ottawa is again encouraging businesses to bring back laid-off workers.
The federal government is expected to release more details today on its promised loan program for large corporations and commercial rent relief for small- and mid-sized businesses.
Last week, the government extended its emergency wage subsidy program to the end of August, and yesterday it was announced eligibility criteria for the small business loan program was being expanded.
