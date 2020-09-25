PM to resume regular briefings
It looks like the Prime Minister is resuming his daily COVID-19 briefings.
Justin Trudeau will make an announcement today about his government's continued efforts to protect us from the virus.
Then he is expected to join the country's top doctor, Theresa Tam at her daily briefing.
To pundits its a sign how serious the second wave of COVID has become.
During the first wave in the spring, Trudeau held daily news conferences out his Rideau Cottage residence.
