PM Trudeau facing backlash over B.C. trip on Canada's 1st National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing continued backlash over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The Native Women's Association of Canada says it is shocked that Trudeau -- in its words -- ``ducked out entirely'' from a national day set aside to reflect on the legacy of residential schools.

The Prime Minister's Office says he spent several hours on the phone talking to residential school survivors.

He also participated in a ceremony on Parliament Hill on Wednesday night.