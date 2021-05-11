PM Trudeau says we can have a better 'one-dose' summer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says almost 50 per cent of eligible adults in Canada have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

He says by the summer, Canada will have enough vaccines so that every eligible resident will have gotten their first dose, and by September, it will have enough doses for everyone to be fully vaccinated.

He says we can have a better, ``one-dose'' summer, as long as restrictions remain in place for case numbers to go down and more than 75 per cent of Canadians get their first dose.

And he says a one-dose summer sets us up for a ``two-dose fall,'' when Canadians will be able to talk about going back to school, back to work, and back to more normality.

