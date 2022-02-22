PM worried protesters will return to Ottawa and border bridges

Despite police spending the weekend arresting demonstrators and dispersing blockades on Ottawa's streets, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is worried blockades will reform in Ottawa and at Canada's ports of entry.

Trudeau made the comments yesterday on a relatively quiet day in the national capital after weeks of overwhelming noise from honking horns, idling engines and large crowds protesting the Liberal government, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said a number of people associated with the protest were still in the Ottawa area.

Trudeau added that a convoy from Fort McMurray, Alberta en route to Ottawa was turned away at the Manitoba border a few days ago.

Yesterday, fences surrounded the parliamentary precinct and roughly 100 police checkpoints checkered a large swath of the city's core to prevent demonstrators from infiltrating the former protest zone.

