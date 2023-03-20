Poilievre calls for countrywide standardized testing process to approve doctors and nurses

M-Ps back on Parliament Hill today will have a chance to respond to a call from the leader of the Conservatives to launch a countrywide standardized testing process to clear the way for more doctors and nurses to fill vacancies.



Pierre Poilievre is calling his proposal a ``blue seal'' testing standard that would allow qualified health-care professionals -- including new Canadians -- to work in any province or territory that volunteers to be part of the program.



Poilievre made the pitch yesterday at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.