Poilievre calls for countrywide standardized testing process to approve doctors and nurses
M-Ps back on Parliament Hill today will have a chance to respond to a call from the leader of the Conservatives to launch a countrywide standardized testing process to clear the way for more doctors and nurses to fill vacancies.
Pierre Poilievre is calling his proposal a ``blue seal'' testing standard that would allow qualified health-care professionals -- including new Canadians -- to work in any province or territory that volunteers to be part of the program.
Poilievre made the pitch yesterday at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 24th, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Karl Dockstader - Rotating Host of the Drive, Co-Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic on CKTB
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
