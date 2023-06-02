Poilievre heads to Manitoba where Maxime Bernier is trying to win byelection
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading to Manitoba to host a rally in the riding that delivered Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada its best result during the last federal vote.
Bernier is running in a byelection against the Conservatives' Branden Leslie in the riding of Portage-Lisgar, where the People's Party gained just over 20 per cent of the vote in the 2021 election.
Numbers like that spooked many M-Ps and particularly those in the West, who saw their support slip to a more populist party that drew a hard line against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, while then-Tory leader Erin O'Toole struggled to articulate a position.
Poilievre will be the latest federal Conservative to visit the riding, which is set to elect its next member of Parliament June 19th.
Members of the party have slammed Bernier as an opportunist, running as a parachute candidate with no roots to the community.
Bernier, meanwhile, has been campaigning on promises like reopening the abortion debate, which he says is an issue the federal Conservatives are unwilling to touch.
