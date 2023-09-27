Poilievre's Tories maintain summer lead over Trudeau's Liberals in September poll

The Conservatives have maintained their summer lead in the polls, according to fresh numbers from Leger.



Leger has released the findings of an online survey conducted over the weekend with more than 1,600 Canadian respondents.



Among decided voters, Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre's party has the support of 39 per cent of respondents, which is 12 points ahead of the federal Liberals.



The poll suggests a shift of just a few points toward the Tories from a month before, while the Bloc Quebecois has fallen seven points to tie the Liberals at 29 per cent support among Quebec voters.



The polling took place in the days following a bombshell announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.



Results were weighted for demographics, language and region, and cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.