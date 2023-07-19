Poilievre spends the day in Niagara as he prepares to host St. Catharines rally tonight

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is spending the day in Niagara saying while he is amazed by the beauty of Niagara Falls, the hard-working people in the region really stick out.

Poilievre joining CKTB's Walter Sendzik saying he has visited businesses in Niagara Falls, Port Robinson, and Port Colborne today and he wants to make life better for hard-working Canadians.

He says he has been hearing about the concerns of Niagara residents and most issues surround affordability.

"To be blunt, they can't pay their bills. Life costs more, work doesn't pay, housing costs have doubled. We need to make this country work for the people who do the work again. We need to bring home lower prices by getting rid of carbon tax."

A 'Bring it Home' rally will be held in St. Catharines tonight hosted by Poilievre at the Holiday Inn on Ontario Street.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.