Poinsettia Show in Niagara Falls opens to the public tomorrow

The Annual Poinsettia Show in Niagara Falls is back.

The show featuring arrangements of poinsettias, cyclamen, caladiums and orchids, will open to the public tomorrow ( November 20) and run through to January 9, 2022, at the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse.

Niagara Parks’ team of horticultural experts have designed this year’s poinsettia show to be inspired by Niagara Parks’ newest attraction, the Niagara Parks Power Station.

Striking blue and white poinsettias are the forefront colours in the display, evoking the energy and power of the 116-year-old power station located just outside the Floral Showhouse.