Polar vortex to bring in cold Mother's Day weekend
It's May and the last thing we are thinking about is the dreaded polar vortex, but according to the Weather Network, the vortex is bringing some unseasonably cold temperatures our way.
Meteorologist Tyler Hamilton says the core of the polar vortex is streaking across Nunavut, roughly 4,000 kilometres away but a disruption in the westerly flow is bringing chilly weather to Ontario.
Not only that, Hamilton says some snow is possible.
He predicts this year’s snowfall threat will ramp up by Thursday for northern Ontario and by Friday for southern Ontario adding it will also spill into the weekend with continuous threats of snow and rounds of graupel across the Great Lakes Basin.
In case you were wondering graupel is also called soft hail or snow pellets, either way its wet and its cold.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.