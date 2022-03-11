Police and retailers call for prepay legislation on gasoline

Police forces and small retailers in Canada are preparing for an increase in gasoline thefts as prices continue to rise across the country.



Sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine have put a squeeze on global oil supply.



The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police says it has been hearing from the retail industry about concerns related to theft.



It has been working with the Ontario Convenience Stores Association to lobby the provincial government for legislation that requires people to prepay for gas _ similar to some other provinces.



Some police forces say it's too soon to know whether there will be an increase in gas thefts, but many had already noticed a trend during the pandemic.



A daycare centre in Winnipeg had gas siphoned from its vehicles earlier this week.



Someone drilled holes into the tanks and caused thousands of dollars in damage.



Winnipeg police say they will continue to monitor reports of gas theft.