Police and SPCA still trying to track down a white wolf in Port Colborne

Niagara Police and the Niagara SPCA are still trying to track down a white wolf in Port Colborne.

Police say the animal escaped an enclosure near Main Street West and Cement Road yesterday afternoon.

Tammy Gaboury from the SPCA says they have seen the wolf but haven't been able to pick it up yet, "It has actually approached to come to us but she has been scared off by members of the public that are trying to check it out, so we are just asking everybody to keep calling in sightings and hopefully we can get her secured today."

Gaboury adds that if they are able to secure the wolf the animal will need to be moved to a proper facility as a wolf would fall under the exotic pet bylaw in Port Colborne, "if we are able to have an owner that claims restorability then we will work with them to get her into a proper facility where she can be cared for."

Niagara Regional Police issued a statement saying, "Members of the public are strongly encouraged to not go looking for the wolf. Forcing an interaction could cause a negative outcome for the human and the wolf. Pressuring the wolf could also cause it to run, making its capture more difficult. The public in the area are being cautioned to be aware of their personal safety and that of their pets."

Anyone who may see the wolf is asked to contact their local Niagara SPCA 905-735-1552 extension 3 or the Communications Unit of the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111.