Police and Wendy's promote summer safety for kids with bike helmet giveaway
Niagara Regional Police and Wendy's are teaming up to give our bike helmets to kids in the region.
The 4th annual Summer Safety Campaign kicks off tomorrow at Wendy's locations in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.
The first 50 kids (aged 1 to 13) at each location will receive a free bike helmet.
Niagara Police will also be handing out free frosty coupons all summer to youth that are showing safe summer behaviour like wearing a helmet or life jacket.
Free Frostys and bike helmets will be available at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow at the following locations.
345 Lake Street St. Catharines
8279 Lundy's Lane Niagara Falls
530 Niagara Street Welland
