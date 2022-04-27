Police appeal for witnesses to Niagara Falls shooting outside busy arcade on Clifton Hill

Niagara Police are still looking for a blue truck, and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Niagara Falls.

It was back on April 8th, three young men under the age of 18, were shot outside the Great Canadian Midway.

The two boys, who were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries remain in hospital, in stable condition.

Another boy died on scene from his injuries.

Investigators continue efforts to identify and speak with everyone who was inside the busy arcade at the time of the shooting.

A blue truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed with damage, including a missing front plate and passenger door handle.

They are strongly encouraged to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009104 (Detective Sergeant Andrew Knevel).

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.