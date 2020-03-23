Police appealing for driver who witnessed deadly Ebike crash in Niagara Falls to come forward
Niagara Police are appealing to the public to help find a driver who left the scene of a deadly bike crash in Niagara Falls.
Last Thursday night at 11:38 p.m. an Ebike lost control on Drummond Road, striking the curb.
Video has revealed a northbound vehicle braked and slowed down as it passed Dixon Road immediately after the Ebike went down.
Detectives would like to hear from this driver.
The deceased has been identified as 52 year old Paul Brian Fulton of Niagara Falls.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9265
