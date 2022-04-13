Police are looking for missing man last seen in Niagara on Sunday

Police in Niagara are looking for a missing Hamilton man who was last seen in West Lincoln on Sunday.

33 year old Kyle Brocklebank was last seen in the area of London Road and Thompson Road.

He is described as white, 6’3” tall, 185 lbs, with short dark hair that is spiked in the front and a thin goatee.

He was believed to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black DC shoes.

Both the police and Brocklebank's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.