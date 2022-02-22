Police arrest 25 yr old after suspect smashes way into Pen Centre mall in St. Catharines

A 25 year old St. Catharines man has been arrested after an overnight break and enter at the Pen Centre mall.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect in the Feb. 10th incident, when a suspect used a hammer to smash his way into the mall and allegedly stole a $300 skateboard.

He smashed the glass of the exit door and fled before police arrived on scene.

25 year old Collin Lauzon of St. Catharines is charged with Break and Enter with Intent, and Break and Enter Commit (Theft Under $5000).

Lauzon is in custody pending a bail hearing.