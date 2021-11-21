Police arrest 26 yr old after gun and drugs found at Niagara Falls motel, 21 yr old still wanted

Police in Niagara Falls discovered a gun, drugs and cash while they were investigating a threats complaint.

On Friday November 19th, officers started investigating a report that a man threatened to shoot another man.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for a Niagara Falls motel.

The search yielded a 9mm Glock pistol, 15 rounds of ammunition, fentanyl with a street value of $12400 as well as $1600 in Canadian currency.

26 year old Chessen Anthony Johnston of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with Uttering Threats, Possess a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, Unlawful Possession of Firearm without Holding a Licence, Careless Storage of Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds under $5000, and Firearm Contrary to Order.

Police say a second suspect is also wanted.

21 yr old Tameshwar Hitarain of Mississauga is wanted on the same charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and police will be releasing a photo of the suspect when it becomes available.