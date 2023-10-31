Police arrest 28-yr-old Niagara man after armed attempted robbery at Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Niagara Police believe they have arrested the man responsible for sparking a shelter-in-place order in St. Catharines.

Police were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on Lake Street north of Scott Street, at 8:30 yesterday morning.

Officers were told a suspect, with a black handgun, demanded keys to a rental vehicle.

When the keys weren't provided, the suspect took off.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby homes and businesses, but was lifted a short time later.

Early this morning, at around 1:30, officers spotted a car associated with the suspect in the area of Glendale Avenue and Taylor Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Officers later located the car abandoned near Cole Crescent, and learned the suspect was inside a nearby home.

A crisis negotiator was able to communicate with the suspect who surrendered himself to officers at 4:15 this morning.

28-year-old Christian Adam Edmunds of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been arrested and charged with Robbery Using a Restricted Firearm (2 Counts), Disguise with Intent (2 Counts), Possession of Firearm in Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Point Firearm (2 Counts), Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Possession of Firearm, Weapon, or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (9 Counts).

Police believe the same suspect is behind a robbery in Wainfleet on October 20th, 2023, at 3:15 a.m.

In that case, a single gun shot was fired into the ceiling of the store.

No injuries are reported.