Police arrest 56 yr old St. Catharines man following break and enters in Niagara Falls and Thorold

Police have arrested a man following break and enters in Thorold and Niagara Falls.

The incidents occurred this month and last month at several residential and commercial businesses.

Officers executed search warrants at a home on Vine Street South in St. Catharines yesterday, and discovered many of the stolen items.

The suspect was located and arrested on Vine Street South.

Police say he had cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

56 yr old David Melvin Simms of St. Catharines is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, theft over $5000, break and enter, and possession of controlled substance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.