Police arrest 57-year-old St. Catharines man on child pornography charges

Police have arrested a 57-year-old St. Catharines man on child pornography charges.

Niagara Police say they launched an investigation in August into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

Early this morning, officers searched a home in St. Catharines and made an arrest.

James Allan Taylor of St. Catharines is charged with two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, and unlawfully accessing child pornography.

A bail hearing will be held later today.

