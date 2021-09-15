Police arrest Grimsby man on child pornography charges
Niagara Police say they have arrested a Grimsby man on child pornography charges.
The Sexual Assault Unit and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit started the investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child back in April.
32-year-old Tyler Lemaich of Grimsby was arrested today and charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making child pornography available.
A bail hearing will be held later today.
