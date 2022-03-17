Police arrest Hamilton phone repair technician in a sexual assault in Niagara Falls

Police have charged a Hamilton man, who was working as a phone repair technician, in a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police say on February 18th, 2022, a phone/internet repair technician was at scheduled service call at a home in Niagara Falls, when it's alleged the technician touched a 62-year-old female victim inappropriately for a sexual purpose without her consent.

22 year old Mohit Kals of Stoney Creek was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

A bail hearing will be held today.

Anyone who may have information about this incident are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009363.