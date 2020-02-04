Police arrest man after armed robbery at Seaway Mall in Welland

An arrest has been made after an armed robbery at the Seaway Mall in Welland Monday afternoon.

Police say a man armed with a handgun robbed the Peoples Jewellers store at 2:30 yesterday.

The suspect left the area driving a silver Ford Taurus, and that vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a hotel on Lundy's Lane near the QEW in Niagara Falls.

Officers tracked down the room where the suspect was staying and the Emergency Task Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist with the arrest.

The male suspect and a woman were arrested without incident when they left the room.

The woman has been released without charges since police believe she did not play a role in the robbery.

27 year old Brandon Jake Raymond Zimmerman of Port Colborne is charged with robbery with a firearm, fail to comply with recognizance of bail, fail to comply with probation order, possession of a weapon contrary to a weapons prohibition order.

The hotel room is still being held by police as they wait for a search warrant.